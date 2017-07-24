When he learns of Ricky’s (the very attractive son of Denzel Washington, John David Washington) pregnancy scare with a woman he isn’t sure he wants to have a child with, Spencer reminds him of the dangers of unprotected sex. Ricky inquires about whether or not Spencer has gotten anyone pregnant, or at least had a close call, and Spencer is faced with the reality that he has never conceived. He tells Ricky that it’s because his “pull-out game” — the withdrawal method for those of you not familiar with sex slang — is strong, but Ricky urges him to consider that he might have a physical condition. Later, during a doctor’s visit, Spencer accepts a referral to a fertility specialist. Now that the topic has been broached, he’s nervous that he might not be able to have children on his own.