Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Should Be Our Next President, According To This Grassroots Campaign Committee
It's all happening — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson officially has a campaign committee for the 2020 presidential election. It's just a little unclear if he knows it. As The Hill reports, on Sunday evening a man named Kenton Tilford (who Vanity Fair writes has no ties with the wrestler-turned-actor or his family) filed forms with the Federal Election Committee to draft The Rock for the 2020 election. This was all done on the behalf of The Rock, who may or may not support the campaign — but as the FEC's website indicates, the record of the campaign committee is very real.
CNN spoke with Tilford via email and learned that he is a 26-year-old political consultant and freelance writer who is simply sick of President Donald Trump, and feels that The Rock can reunite the country he feels is divided. (The Rock has attended both Republican and Democrat National Conventions during his career, but has previously said he is registered as Independent.)
"I've been discussing (this committee) with friends for some time, but I ultimately decided to create the committee because America is incredibly divided," Tilford told CNN. "I know it's almost a cliche at this point, but I think it's tragic that our President (Donald Trump) has not made a serious effort to unite the country. With this level of vitriol and anger, I believe we desperately need a leader who can unite us and not just pander to a small base of supporters."
Additionally, he has a Twitter account with the handle RunTheRock2020, which is dedicated to the campaign to kickstart Tilford's grassroots movement. (At this moment, there are only 3 followers and three tweets.)
"I'm a fan of The Rock," he told CNN. "He's an amazing entertainer and the causes he champions (for example Veterans advocacy) are truly inspiring to me. ... Of course, he doesn't have the experience in government that has been typical. But I think we've seen voters reject the notion that inexperience disqualifies you from serving. His broad, uniting appeal is without parallel in our divided country."
The Rock has recently joked about running for president, both in a story for GQ and on Saturday Night Live, but I'm sure he never anticipated...this.
Join us and let's #RunTheRock in 2020! #MakeAmericaRockAgain https://t.co/EPjntLXnbg— Draft The Rock (@RunTheRock2020) July 9, 2017
The Rock has not yet reacted publicly to news of this campaign.
