It's all happening — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson officially has a campaign committee for the 2020 presidential election. It's just a little unclear if he knows it. As The Hill reports, on Sunday evening a man named Kenton Tilford ( who Vanity Fair writes has no ties with the wrestler-turned-actor or his family) filed forms with the Federal Election Committee to draft The Rock for the 2020 election. This was all done on the behalf of The Rock, who may or may not support the campaign — but as the FEC's website indicates , the record of the campaign committee is very real.