Sadly, though, the oh-so-predictable comments started as soon as the video was posted. "Women should not be allowed to play football, soon they will be allowed to drive cars", "joked" one commenter. "Take it they have all finished there housework if they have time for playing football!do they no have meals to be cooking [sic]" wrote another, in an attempt at "banter" so poor even Love Island's Alex would cringe.