Who is a "real" hiker? . Whether you hike a mile or fifteen, or only a few times a year; if you use a mobility device on trails, or don't see anyone who looks like you; You Are A Hiker. When we base our worth as hikers on how many miles and feet of elevation we crush, or on our physical abilities, or inabilities, we miss out on the journey, healing and connection to all-that-is that can be found in nature. It's not a race. You don't get to stop and smell the wildflowers or dip your tired feet in a creek on a race. . I invite you to move your body in ways that feel good, for the joy of it. Be in your own journey, don't compare it to someone else's. It's the doing it that matters. . It's ok to challenge yourself. It's ok to want to do more, harder, faster, longer, but it doesn't make one a "real" hiker. That standard Instagram summit photo at golden hour is beautiful, but it doesn't tell the story of a "real" hiker. . The outdoors is for everyone. If you need an invitation, this is it. If you need an invitation to quit these thought patterns, this is it. . If you hike, you are a hiker. Welcome ♥ . Location: Ozette Triangle aka Cape Alava Loop, Olympic National Park, Washington #olympicnationalpark
"My parents nurtured my sense of adventure from the beginning. Some of my earliest memories are of road trips, especially visiting Luray Caverns and Shenandoah Valley. Now I'm getting out of my comfort zone in ways I never imagined. In 2016, I went from my first tent camping trip in New York to a week of it climbing Kilimanjaro. It's a dream come true to be able to do these things." -Naureen / @naurtorious17 . Location: Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona #lowerantelopecanyon
I am constantly thrilled by the people I get to interact with because of doing Unlikely Hikers. Here's a recent feature from @nativesoutdoors. Give them a follow! . "There's ways for me to get training done inside. But for me, I need fresh air, I need scenery. When I push outdoors, I can look out for miles and miles, you can't get that from being inside while training. I wish I could go hiking but with my limitations, I stick to pushing on pavement." -@steel_wheely on Training for a race (half/full marathon) . Location: Crystal, NM, Navajo Nation
"When I first started hiking, I was an unlikely hiker because I had no outdoor experience. I didn't hike or camp growing up. But in the depths of depression, something called me to a trail near my house. I feel now that hiking helped save my life. I continued to be an unlikely hiker because back then I thought I was a cis woman. Now, as a transmasculine nonbinary person, I face new challenges on the trail due to being visibly gender nonconforming. My partner, a trans woman, shares in these challenges. Where will we pee? Are we safe in this rural area? But we hike anyway, because the power and beauty of nature is worth it. We're proud to be trans and be unlikely hikers in love!" -Ray / @ray.writes . Location: Grand Canyon, Arizona #grandcanyon