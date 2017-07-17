She launched Unlikely Hikers on a whim after becoming frustrated with the stereotypical image of what a hiker looks like. "I get tired of seeing the same kind of [hiker] over and over again online," Bruso explained. "How many times can you see photos of a flawless, thin, white woman on a summit looking like she got airlifted in? I tell you, that’s not what I look like when I’m on a summit. I look haggard and like I just worked my ass off to get up there. I’m invested in being another face for the outdoors."