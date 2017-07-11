Turner was only 13 at the time of her auditions (the same age as Sansa is in the first episode) and despite the intense script, it sounds like the one thing she was most hesitant about dying her hair red. "Being a thirteen-year-old girl and going red, of course you kind of get mercilessly teased about it, but I spoke to the producers before I got the role and they explained to me that it is so integral to the part and her ancestry and it's a subliminal message to the audience about her mother and Robb and then Ayra’s closeness to Jon and her father. Once they explained, I realised it was kind of amazing that for my first role, I got to transform myself.”