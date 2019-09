The 21-year-old tells W Magazine in a new interview that oftentimes fans only refer to her as her GOT character, and she has fun watching their reactions when they realise it's just normal Sophie Turner in front of them. "I have had people come up to me and think I am Sansa and treat me as such. I’ve had a few greetings as ‘Lady Stark,’" she says. A nd it goes deeper than physical appearance . She says that they even expect her to mirror the same icy personality as Sansa. "It might be quite jarring to them because they come up to me and expect a stoic, cold person," she says. "And then they see me in shitty shorts and muddy trainers, and they are like, ‘Oh, she definitely doesn’t have handmaidens.’"