This Is Who The Stark Family Would Resurrect From The Dead

The universe of Game of Thrones is a mystical, vicious, and exciting place. For every rare peaceful moment in the series, there are approximately two dozen troubling (and deadly) ones. The highest toll in the series isn't the number of battles or betrayals, but the number of deaths, which we tallied for you here. But since Westeros and beyond is a place of mystery, it is not out of the question to think that some of the familiar faces that are long gone will one day reemerge. I mean, Jon Snow literally came back from the dead.
Advertisement
So, who would the Stark children bring back from the dead, with the assistance of Melisandre (Carice van Houten), if given the chance? Entertainment Weekly asked, and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), answered. And they're definitely not what you'd expect.
Harington said he would bring back the long gone Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd), the evil brother of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) who was killed by molten gold in season 1 by Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Harington said he's sure Viserys would "kick up some trouble," as if we needed more drama.
Williams would bring back her older brother's lover, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). Turner would bring back the sword-wielding eye-candy that was Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) — thank you. And Hempstead-Wright would bring back his big brother, Robb Stark. His reasoning brings a sweet tear to my eye: "Because then we could have a slightly better reunion."
Advertisement