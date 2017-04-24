Last week, HBO dropped a bomb of Game of Thrones greatness on us with the reveal of the first season 7 photos. There were 15 stills from the upcoming season, and honestly, it was kind of overwhelming. Thank goodness we have GoT super-fans to help us dissect every little thing — including this clever Easter Egg that we totally would've missed. And if you're a Jon Snow fan (I mean really, isn't that synonymous with GoT fan?) then you're going to love this clue.
This photo of Samwell Tarly and Gilly caught the attention of eagle-eyed Redditors, one of whom translated the passage Gilly is reading, as Winter Is Coming reports. It turns out that the text Gilly's holding is taken directly from The World of Ice and Fire, a companion to George R.R. Martin's series detailing the history of Westeros. The passage is about Azor Ahai, an important figure in the series and, presumably, the show next season. You probably already know Azor Ahai as the Prince That Was Promised, the legend prophesied by Melisandre (and theorized by many to be Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen). Here is the translation, per Redditor itsjayrr:
"It is also written that there are annals in Asshai of such a darkness, and of a hero who fought against it with a red sword. His deeds are said to have been performed before the rise of Valyria, in the earliest age when Old Ghis was first forming its empire. This legend has spread west from Asshai, and the followers of the Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return. In the Jade Compendium, Colloquo Votar recounts a curious legend from Yi Ti, which states that the sun hid its face from the earth for a lifetime, ashamed at something none could discover, and that disaster was averted only by the deeds of a woman with a monkey’s tail."
So, does this mean that the legendary figure will finally come into play this season? Will we find out who the storied hero really is? And does the fact that Sam and Gilly are reading up on Azor Ahai mean they'll become key to helping bring the prophecy to fruition?
