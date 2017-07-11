Instead, women are so banished to the edges of the theatre, the only time we’re allowed to see them around the Globe is when they’re acting as sex objects who are very likely sex workers. The second woman we see in the theatre is "a painted lady" who’s having quickie sex against a wall with brutish actor Kemp (William Houston). When the Globe troupe is practicing later in the episode, the sole women in attendance are once again made up to signal they’re prostitutes. Alice tries to make light of the way women are treated in this world, "joking" to Will, "It seems women are only good for ruling the nation, rearing children, or whoring. I have yet to decide which path I shall choose." The only reason she shares such a depressing joke is to explain why she’s "that most useless of creatures, an educated woman." Will is so shocked to find out Alice can read and write, the playwright silently gapes at her for a full 25 seconds over the admission.