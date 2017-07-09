Pink Shows What Being A Working Mum Is Really Like With One Instagram

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Multitasking is a huge part of being a working mum and Pink showed exactly what that looks like with one adorable Instagram. Pink, real name Alecia Moore, posted a selfie where she's breastfeeding her baby boy Jameson Moon Hart while getting her hair done before a concert. Look close, though, and you'll notice Jameson, like his mum, can do two things at once.
Why yes, that is a makeup brush in his tiny little hand, and he does appear to be helping his mom with her flawless look while having a little something to eat. "Jameson can multitask too," Pink joked in the caption, which also featured the hashtag #workflow.
Pink's makeup artist Kathy Jeung agreed that for such a little boy — he's not even seven months yet — Jameson has a lot of talent. "MAKEUP ARTIST IN TRAINING," Jeung captioned the same shot, which features an all-smiles Pink. Seriously, let's also shout-out her choice of emoji.
Like a lot of mums, Pink has breastfed in a whole slew of locations and is never shy about grabbing a photo to prove it. Back in April, Pink posted a selfie of her breastfeeding while on a hike. "Hiking makes us thirsty!" she wrote. Of course, it's her hashtag that we love almost as much as her adorable little one: #normalizebreastfeedingyo.
Some celeb mums like Walking Dead's Christian Serratos have gotten criticism for posting photos of them breastfeeding. Last week, Serratos expertly called out anyone who had a problem with the photo by writing, "Those who disapprove can suck my left tit." However, Pink got a lot of love from Insta fans who were happy to see her unapologetically doing her thing.
"Love your Mama Groove," one fan wrote, "doing what's best for baby AND rocking your career.. you go girl!" Another wrote, "THANK YOU for sharing and showing [the] natural reality of parenting."
