Amanda Seyfried Took To Twitter To Make An Important Point About Breastfeeding

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic.
In March, Amanda Seyfried gave birth to her first child, and like nearly all new moms living in our sometimes not-so-supportive-world, she has already been faced with many challenges. Seyfried recently spoke out about one of those challenges on Twitter. Earlier this week, the actress tweeted about the stigmas attached to feeing your baby, saying, "Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement."
A few hours after making this important point, Seyfried posted three follow-up tweets containing a powerful quote from Maureen Shaw, who is a feminist activist, expert on reproductive rights and violence against women, and the founder and editor-in-chief of sherights.com. The quote reads, "Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake. How would you rather your body be portrayed?"
Seyfried used Twitter to speak directly to her over 530,000 followers about the impossible standard mothers are faced with when trying to find a way to feed their babies that works for them. Shaw's quote speaks to the fact that many women are shamed for breastfeeding their children in public, while Seyfried's first tweet draws attention to how many mothers are treated when they chose to feed their babies using formula. When it comes to this essential part of motherhood, it can feel like there's no way to win.
Unsurprisingly, Amanda Seyfried's message about the issue got an overwhelming positive response. Her first tweet has been liked 2,364 times so far, and many of her followers are commenting to say thank you and share their personal experiences with breastfeeding, using formula, and all the stigmas around both. This Twitter conversation about feeding our kids is the definition of "the personal is political," and we're so glad Seyfried started it.
