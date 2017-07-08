Amanda Seyfried Took To Twitter To Make An Important Point About Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement.— Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017
"Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative..."— Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017
"...remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake."— Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017
"How would you rather your body be portrayed?" -Maureen Shaw— Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017
Yes!!! I've done all of the above (minus the judgment) & all my kids are happy & healthy. Stop the mommy shaming! #momlife— Felissa Allard (@SportsGalNYC) July 5, 2017
I was criticized harshly for feeding my baby formula. I wish our decisions weren't judged on how we feed our little ones.— Rayna (@Rayyyna05) July 6, 2017
I love bfing my son, but it took me so long to do it in public thanks to the stigma around it.— Katherine Stanton (@katrm6) July 6, 2017
Because of the medication I need i've never been able to breastfeed but who cares. As long as my girl is smiling and healthy ❤️— Marit Elise (@Maritelise) July 5, 2017