A hot summer’s night spent tossing and turning is a veritable nightmare. No sooner have you fallen into a dream-state slumber than the shrill of an alarm clock startles you into consciousness. Add to the mix Haribo binges and al fresco cocktails, and you’ve set yourself up for another groggy wake-up call. Said to affect our ability to focus, our eating patterns and even our skin, sleep deprivation is no joke.
While there’s little we can do about the early mornings, the answer to our sleepless nights is just a potted plant away, says Nik Southern, cofounder of east London flower and plant specialist Grace and Thorn.
Ahead we list the top flora and lush foliage known for “adding calming and purifying benefits” to your sleep sanctuary. Reaping the benefits of Mother Nature has never been easier!