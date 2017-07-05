In 2012, while the royal couple were vacationing in the south of France, paparazzi took photos of a naked Kate Middleton sunbathing on her private balcony. Two French media outlets, including the magazine Closer, published the photos. In May of this year, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge sued six people who they believe are connected to the scandal.
At the time of the incident, a St. James's Palace spokesperson said it was "reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so.”
The late Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris while being pursued by photographers when her son, Prince William, was just fifteen.
"My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," Prince William stated at the trial. "We know France and the French, and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests... The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."
The couple was spending time at a chateau that is privately owned by Queen Elizabeth's nephew.
The royal pair is seeking 1.5 million euros in damages from Closer and fifty thousand euros from local newspaper La Provence, targeting photographers and editors. However, the court in Nanterre has delayed the verdict until September, with an exact date to come later. We'll know more as the information is released.
