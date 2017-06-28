Did Demi Lovato Just Clap Back At Halsey's Claims She Exploited Bisexuality With "Cool For The Summer"?
Halsey had some harsh words for Iggy Azalea in a recent Paper magazine interview. To be exact, the singer called Azalea a "moron" for appropriating black culture. But there were those who also thought Halsey was dissing Demi Lovato in that same sit-down. One of those people seems to be Lovato, herself, whose latest tweet appeared to be aimed at Halsey. Of course, you'll have to read between the lines since Lovato doesn't go as far to actually mention Halsey. That seems to be a trend here.
Halsey never said Lovato's name in Paper, but she seemed to address Lovato's song "Cool For The Summer" when she commented that too many heterosexual pop stars exploit bisexuality in their music. "Oh, yeah. Bisexuality as a taboo," Halsey said. "'Don't tell your mom' or 'We shouldn't do this' or 'This feels so wrong but it's so right.'" (On "Cool For The Summer" Lovato actually sings "Don't tell your mother" and "Tell me if it's wrong/If it's right/I don't care.") In Halsey's opinion, "that narrative is so fucking damaging to bisexuality and its place in society."
Advertisement
Lovato clapped back with a subtweet that doesn't exactly respond to Halsey's claims, but instead talks about her song's popularity. "You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later," Lovato tweeted using the hashtag
#shhhhdonttellyourmother.
You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. ??#shhhhdonttellyourmother— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 23, 2017
While Lovato has never specifically come out as bisexual, she's hinted that she is. "I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," Lovato said of the song's lyrics on the British late-night show Alan Carr: Chatty Man in 2015. "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."
Some fans, though, thought Lovato's response missed Halsey's point, which was there's a lack of acceptance in pop culture of bisexuality. "It happens in TV all the time when people write bisexual characters as going through a phase or struggling with something," Halsey told Paper. "It's part of some mental breakdown or rebellion storyline, and that just sucks."
One Lovato fan tweeted, "Please be careful with your words, yes the song was a hit and yet I know you didn't meant it like that but a bisexual woman has every right to call out bi fetishization & you don't get to invalidate her."
Another wrote,"Bisexuality isn't something to be ashamed of or to be seen as something to hide thanks!" While someone else wished Lovato would have expanded the conversation: "There's an issue Halsey was pointing she could've added to the conversation or something not make this abt how relevant the song is bc that's not the point."
Advertisement
When it came to how Lovato's friend Azalea responded to Halsey's comments, she just took a page from Mariah Carey's burn book. "I don't know her," Azalea said on the Australian podcast Smallzy's Surgery. "I've never met her."
to call out bi fetishization & you don't get to invalidate her. :/— matilde (@seulgwans) June 23, 2017
Hi bisexuality isn't something to be ashamed of or to be seen as something to hide thanks!— karma (@lmjleader) June 23, 2017
Added to the conversation or something not make this abt how relevant the song is bc that's not the point— Liz (janeviIlanueva) (@iwishyouwoulds) June 23, 2017
Advertisement