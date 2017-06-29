There's Going To Be A Documentary About Meghan Markle

Ever since we learned last fall that Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry, people have been curious about the potential future princess. Everybody loves a good royal family story, but beyond that, she's much more than Prince Harry's girlfriend. She's an actress who stars in the legal drama Suits, an activist who has worked with the United Nations' HeforShe campaign and World Vision Canada's Clean Water Campaign, the designer of a Reitmans clothing collection, and the founder of the lifestyle site TheTig.com, just to name a few incredible things she's done.
To give us a closer look at Markle's active and intriguing life, Renegade Pictures is producing a TV documentary called Meet the Markles. It'll air for an hour on Channel 4, the broadcaster told ELLE. The show will cover her childhood, which she spent in Los Angeles, her humanitarian work, and her relationship with Prince Harry.
The documentary also plans to examine her heritage based on genealogical data. Markle has a white father and Black mother and has spoken about being biracial. "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot," she recently told Allure.
However, we don't know to what extent Markle's a participant in this show. Elle writes that "her private life risks being exposed" by it, which would suggest that she's not a part at all. Plus, she and Prince Harry have been private about their relationship. On top of this, The Daily Mail recently reported that Markle's half-sister is working on a "tell all" book about Markle's childhood. While we're huge fans of Markle's work and activism and want to know everything about her that we can, we also hope that doesn't happen at the expense of her privacy.
