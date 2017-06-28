The actress also spoke frankly about her daily encounters with sexism — something she didn't always recognise. "I feel so naive for saying it, but it's like dealing with racism," she said in regards to the incredibly pervasive, ingrained nature of sexism. "You're aware of it, and you're aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it's everywhere!' Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a fucking second, are you... are you treating me different because I've got a pair of tits? Is that actually happening?'" Clarke continued, "It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that's my daily life."