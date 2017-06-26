If there's one thing the Kardashian clan loves, it's the art of the selfie. The reality show family is damn good at taking quality pics with only an outreached arm and strategic angling as their tools. However, if you were wondering if that skill was something built into the Kardashian DNA, it turns out that's not the case. Taking a picture-perfect selfie is a skill you have to hone, as clearly evidenced by Kourtney and Dream Kardashian's hilarious photo fail.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's baby Dream is still new to the world — she was born in November of 2016 — and therefore hasn't had the time to practice perfecting her pout. Kourtney may be a certified pro, but Dream just couldn't get on the mom of three's level.
"She's not into selfies yet," wrote Kourtney on a photo of herself posing alongside the sobbing baby.
Of course, crying or not, commenters are still in love with ever-adorable Dream:
"She gets more precious by the second!," wrote one fan.
"Still so cute even cranky! Lol," said another.
Another noticed a similarity between Dream and her other aunt, Kim Kardashian-West:
"She has Kim's cry face lol," said a commenter, referring to the reality star's infamous look that has been immortalised in art.
While Dream was sobbing in this selfie, she has plenty of sweet photos in which she's smiling. Rob posted this one of Dream splashing around in a baby pool, and it's too cute for words.
"Splashhhhh baby dream," the proud dad wrote in the caption.
He also shared this sweet one from their park playdate, writing:
"Happy Friday from Dreamy Dream. I AM SO BLESSED TO HAVE HER."
Dream may not have mastered the selfie yet, but she's certainly excelling at posing for someone else's camera.
