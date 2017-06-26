Anthony: “He’s such a great person to go to for advice about anything. Particularly for my character he used to tell me there’s a short term plan and a long term plan. There’s a longer term plan for LaKeisha. For so long it’s like ‘Well, when is she gonna do more? When is it gonna be more?’. It’s a quick burn or it’s a long burn. Now I understand why the long burn is so much better because I’ve been on the show since episode 1, season 1 and I’m still here. Now my character’s really having her moments and things like that. That’s exciting. He told me that was gonna happen and it is happening. One thing I tell him is that he’s one of the few people in my life who when he says he’s gonna do something, he really does it. That’s something I am forever indebted to him for. He talked to me about this show before it was anything and told me not that he was going to give me the chance, but that he was going to give me the opportunity to seize the moment and make it mine. I had to go in there and do that.”