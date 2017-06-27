At last, the fun is over, and it’s come the time for Rachel to deal with the Lee and Kenny problem. Lee and Kenny prepare for their two-on-one date, of which only one will return victorious, in different ways. Kenny Facetimes with his daughter and cries. Lee polishes his boots and explains his strategy: “If he gets aggressive I’m just going to smile. Maybe wink. I know that the mile is more piercing to him than if I got into a yelling match.”