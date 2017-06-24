Miley Cyrus Shared Some Adorable Baby Footage — Of Herself

Watchin my daddy @ not even 1 years old & sitting here watchin him now.... " he always told me "time flies" .... I didn't really understand until now .... he wasn't kidding .... Hey Daddy" is up on @billyraycyrus channel! ❤️❤️❤️ @tracecyrus @brandicyrus @braisonccyrus @noahcyrus @tishcyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT