Miley Cyrus Shared Some Adorable Baby Footage — Of Herself

If there's one thing everyone loves, it's baby pictures. They will never not be cute. It's even more adorable when it's a celeb who's grown up in the public eye, since it's a side of them we never got to see. Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share an absolutely endearing video of herself a little thing in a big world. In her caption, she mentions that she's barely even a year old!
The clip is set to her father Billy Ray Cyrus' new country song "Hey Daddy," which is the perfect background to baby Miley as she practices walking. The entire video for "Hey Daddy" is a montage of Cyrus family home videos. Clearly the man with the achy-breaky heart absolutely adores his kids.
Advertisement
The video, in true vintage home movie style, appears to have been shot on an old school camcorder and is dated 1993. These days it's so strange to see this quality of video that isn't from an app, right? It starts off with baby Miley sitting in front a TV, watching her dad Billy Ray performing live and sporting the tiniest ponytail on top of her head.
It then cuts to even cuter scenes of Miley taking some of her first steps into her dad's arms and footage of her playing with her siblings and grandfather. There's also Miley dressed as a witch for Halloween with some very good green face paint. Personally, I'm really loving infant Miley reaching for Billy Ray's legendary 1993 hair, which could be just as fashionable today. There are so many shots of his glorious mullet.
Check out the full video below for more Cyrus fam preciousness. It's a family party in the USA that extends way past his shoulders.
Advertisement