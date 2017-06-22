Nikki sets a trap for Varga, and takes out his entire crew with a wide sweeping tactical mission. Everyone is eliminated, save for Varga himself, because he’s crafty like that. With that problem taken care of, Nikki goes to seek revenge against Ray’s brother Emmit, who is the "good brother." He has a close family, a successful business, and is a pillar of his community. The only problem is he tricked Ray out of getting the Stussy’s heirloom stamp during childhood and ended up in bed with international criminals as an adult. As Emmit’s car breaks down on some random road, Nikki appears to ask if he needs a life. Just kidding, she’s there to blow his brains out for killing the love of her life. Unfortunately for her, a BOLO — which means be-on-the-lookout, FYI — just went out, so a Black cop named Crowley (Michael Brown) pulls over to see if everything is alright between Nikki and Emmit. When the only living Stussy brother announces Nikki has a gun, the officer pulls out his own gun, and demands the woman doesn’t take another step. She ignores him and reachers for a shotgun. In one quick second, both Nikki and the cop shoot each other, leaving both of them dead. Rich middle-aged white man Emmit Stussy, however, is totally fine.