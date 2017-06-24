Things are looking somber and serious for many members of GLOW, and wrestling has nothing to do with it. Everyone’s problems outside the ring are coming to a head. Sam and Rhonda split after he realizes their strained relationship is creating tension in the group and undermining his own authority. (Justine, played by Brit Baron, seems to be having an especially hard time with it.) Sam has found the perfect venue, but they might not be able to pay for it; Bash’s parents froze his accounts, meaning the production has run out of money before it even goes on air. Mark is still an asshole, but he’s an asshole in therapy, making an effort to save a marriage that seems to have died a long time ago. He remembers Debbie not touching him or asking how his day was for 42 days straight.