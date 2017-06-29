Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In July

Sure, July is supposed to be when summer really begins, but do you trust the British weather? On some days this month, it's bound to tip it down. And on others, you'll probably feel too hot to leave your flat. Either way, if barbecue season fizzles out, Netflix has you covered.
The streaming giant is launching more high-quality titles this month, including To the Bone, an original film in which Lily Collins (pictured right) plays a young woman battling anorexia. Another Netflix movie, The Incredible Jessica James starring The Daily Show's Jessica Williams, is also building buzz ahead of its launch this month.
If you fancy an old classic, John Hughes' seminal teen movie The Breakfast Club shimmies onto Netflix, too. And new episodes of Sherlock, Wallander and Gavin & Stacey are being added, so TV fans won't be disappointed either.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this July.