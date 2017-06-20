Ever since she first joined Instagram, Halle Berry has used the social media platform to stay true to herself. She flaunts her natural curls, she shares #TBT photos of her daughter, and she allows fans to see into her private life. But, like many other celebrities, the actress has found that it is becoming more difficult to keep anything private.
Page Six reports that while at Cannes Lion the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the power of social media and how it is often used against her as a public figure. While using it to promote her brand, Berry has found "that power can be misused." Specifically, it can make it look like she is dating a bunch of random men.
Advertisement
"If I am having dinner with a friend, and a man comes up and asks to take a picture, most times I will always say, ‘Of course!'", she said. "But then that person posts the picture on the social media as if I am dating that person, and suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people. It seems silly…but I think that is frustrating [about] social media."
Still, Berry is patient with social media because she does see the positive side of it, once she is done dealing with all of the riffraff. She's even staring her own social network and site, called Hallewood, to connect directly to the public. "It will be a new way for me to connect with people around the world, to connect with the youth of today," she told the audience. "There are things I want to say and things I want to share. Hallewood is going to be inclusive, it will feature people I respect – artists, writers, there will be a family section, it will be a world that is culturally diverse."
Advertisement