The CW series has only been able to survive for literally historical lengths because of its monumentally dedicated and mostly female fandom. These woman are the ones who helped Supernatural, which hasn't had a female series regular in years, win every "Save Our Show" poll in its early years and stayed loyal amid the rough periods. It sometimes felt like these fans were rewarded for all that dedication by barely seeing themselves on screen. For all the Jody Mills and badass villains like season 9 big bad Abaddon (Alaina Huffman), we got random female cannon fodder and killed-off characters like Jo (Alona Tal), Ellen (Samantha Ferris), and Charlie (Felicia Day). The latter one hurt especially, since the beloved Charlie, who also happened to be a lesbian, was brutally murdered in season 10’s "Dark Dynasty." Internet genius Charlie felt like an audience surrogate, so seeing her limp corpse lying in a shower, smeared with her own blood, felt crueler than usual. It only felt worse when it became obvious Charlie’s gruesome death would simply be used to fulfill the terrible trope of using a woman’s murder to fuel a man’s revenge story. It was Dean Winchester’s revenge story this time and the hunter (Jensen Ackles) would’ve ended up killing the bad guys whether Charlie was dead in a motel room or not.