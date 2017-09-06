We're already in the midst of summer TV. The Bachelorette is trying to find someone who isn't trash. Newbie Downward Dog has viewers falling in puppy love. And we're all counting down the days until Game Of Thrones arrives (FYI, we're well under 50 days).
So, the next thing to actually look forward to is fall TV. Yes, most of your favorite shows just aired their finales, but that only means you're more excited than ever for them to come back. While we did lose some series to the proverbial chopping block, at least 100 broadcast TV shows were renewed for the 2017-2018 season.
Since no one wants to go through a list that long, we rounded up all the returning shows you legitimately care about. Take a look at the gallery to find out which series survived another season and when their upcoming time slot will be. We hope your remote is close by, since you're going to want to set up the DVR ASAP.
