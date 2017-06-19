After seven years on television, Game Of Thrones is famous for many things. The HBO fantasy epic ushered in the trope of sexposition. It's given us some of the greatest battle scenes on TV. And we've got Thrones to thank for the perfect character that is Lyanna Mormont. On top of all of that, the drama has helped make man buns A Thing.
While watching Thrones, it's hard not to wonder which Westerosi hipster turned the men's hairstyle into such a big trend — we've seen it pop up everywhere from the Wall to the Dothraki Sea. Although we could wait for HBO to make that spin-off, right now, all we can do is simply appreciate the man buns appearing all over the series. So, it's the perfect time to rank all the dude buns the series has been graced with.
Scroll through the gallery to find out who in the Seven Kingdoms (and beyond) wins this throne.