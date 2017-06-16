This Is Us fans learned pretty early on that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is not alive in the present-day. Exactly how he died, however, is still a mystery for the NBC drama's audience.
But Jack's death isn't an enigma to the cast — they know exactly what happened, and when the Pearson patriarch passed away. And if Mandy Moore's latest interview is any indication, we'll find out how Jack died on This Is Us sooner rather than later.
Moore talked to Larry King in an Ora TV interview about the show, and she told him the cause of Jack's death will be revealed in season 2. Specifically, it will happen in the season 2 premiere.
Advertisement
"One thing I can tell you, you will learn how Jack died in the first episode of season 2," Moore told King in the interview. "That's what we've been told."
So, This Is Us fans, get your tissues ready when the show returns this fall.
"We all had to know," Moore told King of Jack's death. "If you think about it, all of the core actors sort of had to know because we see him later, but something that fundamentally earth-shattering and life-changing that happened to the kids at some point in their lives is something they're going to carry with them as adults."
"Earth-shattering" and "life-changing" events are par for the course on This Is Us, but it will still be nice to finally know how, exactly, Jack passed away. His death clearly still affects his family — and Kate (Chrissy Metz) thinks it's her fault? — and it would be nice to know what circumstances surrounded his passing. Moore also revealed in the interview that the Big Three are "16 or 17" when Jack dies, which coincides with what we saw in the season 1 flashback of Jack's funeral.
Moore's full interview with King will air at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.
Advertisement