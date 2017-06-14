Someone get Mona a bodyguard, stat, because things are not boding well for Janel Parrish's character in the new Australian promo for the series finale of Pretty Little Liars. The one-time Original A has played on both sides of the show's dangerous game, but now that the series is bowing out after seven seasons, it seems Mona may finally meet her maker — for real this time.
"Are you here to kill me?," Mona asks an unseen assailant in the new teaser.
The teaser, which shows the Liars walking through a graveyard and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) looking terrified in her classroom, certainly has an air of foreboding.
While we still have another full episode to go until the show's two-hour conclusion, fans have already speculated that a few more characters would die before the show is out. For one thing, the finale is titled "Til deAth Do Us pArt," hinting that not everyone will make it out alive. Some fans were also convinced that both Mona and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) would die before the finale, as a promo called "Dead Liars Tell All" showed both Blackburn and Parrish alongside already-deceased characters Sara (Dre Davis) and Noel (Brant Daugherty).
Mona's cryptic line was actually one that showrunner I. Marlene King teased on Twitter a while back.
"Of course it's not all romance, it's PLL," wrote the television writer before sharing a snippet from her finale script.
Of course it's not all romance, it's PLL. pic.twitter.com/YtEAbnjT7h— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 23, 2016
Now we know that scary line belongs to Mona — though, hopefully, whoever is in the room with her isn't actually there to kill her.
Parting with Mona would be particular sad, considering we've already had to mourn her once. Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) kidnapped the wannabe sixth Liar and put her in her dollhouse for weeks — but, at the time, everyone thought Mona's body was decomposing in a barrel somewhere. (Thrilled the show didn't go that far.)
Check out the promo for the finale below:
