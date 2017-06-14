Every Woman Scott Disick Has Been Linked To In 2017

For two weeks in early May, the most esteemed filmmakers, critics, and actors gathered in the French Rivera for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. But the centre of the media’s attention wasn’t Sofia Coppola’s Palme d’Or-winning film The Beguiled, or Kendall Jenner’s jorts on the red carpet. The locus of attention was devoted to Scott Disick and his eventful dating life.
As films screened and parties raged, Disick was photographed on yachts and by pools with numerous women. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, his former partner Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with her new lover. Checkmate, am I right? Cannes became a Disick-Kardashian battleground.
Though it caused a stir, Disick's Cannes escapade was merely one stop on his wild ride through 2017. The drama began in January, when Disick brought another woman along to the Kardashian-Jenner vacation in Costa Rica.
After that incident, a number of models and actresses have been associated with Disick. Here are all of Disick's rumoured flames.