Facebook Is Getting Into Scripted TV

Fans of Nicole Byer's short-lived Loosely Exactly Nicole have a glimmer of hope. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Facebook — a place normally used to share cute dog memes and remind you of your cousins' birthdays — may pick up the series and air it online.
Moviefone reports that Facebook has been growing its video offerings, focusing on sharable "short-form content." That could mean that Loosely Exactly Nicole could change from its original format on MTV.
Back in February, Deadline reported that that the social media giant enlisted MTV's Mina LeFevre, who helped develop the comedy, to help with video content. That could explain why Nicole is first in line to get the Facebook treatment.
THR adds that most of the original team has already reassembled, including some of the cast and all of the writers. Showrunner Christine Zander is also slated to come back, so die-hard fans should expect plenty of the same tone and voice in the revamped show. It'll just be online instead of regular TV.
Loosely Exactly Nicole was based on Byer's own family and unique brand of comedy, which shouldn't be affected by a move to an online-only presentation.
One major player that's not involved at all? That would be MTV, which canceled the show after one season of low viewership. Facebook could make an official announcement regarding the show at an upcoming event showcasing its summer video launches.
Jumping to Facebook may be considered unorthodox, but shows have hopped from traditional network television to other platforms before. Hulu revived cult-favorite The Mindy Project after Fox decided to cancel the show. Before that, critical darling Friday Night Lights moved to DirecTV for one season after failing to find a home on a network. While nothing's official, news of the writers congregating again and with LeFevre at the helm of Facebook's new initiative, it looks like things are in line for a revival.
