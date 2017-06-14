Tonight's episode reminded us how lucky we've been to see these friendships continue to grow and strain, to become more beautiful and more messy with age. Even with Spencer livid at Aria, they were still a united force against Detective Tanner. And Tanner was there to remind us everything young women have to go up against. Tanner blamed them for being kidnapped. She told them if they had just come clean years ago they would have never been tortured. While there may be some logic in her argument, it's a non-nuanced take at what actually happened. It is never the survivors' fault. It is not their fault they were kidnapped, it is not their fault they were physically, emotionally, and mentally abused for a month. It is not their fault they have been chased by a sociopath for the better part of eight years. Yet, so often we tell women whatever they are going through is their fault, so I guess we shouldn't be surprised Detective Tanner went there.