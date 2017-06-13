As of Sunday evening, the future Bachelor Nation's raucous spinoff Bachelor In Paradise seemed to be uncertain. Filming of the upcoming season was suspended indefinitely after allegations of misconduct on the set surfaced. Chris Harrison, in a statement to ABC News, though, seemed to imply that the show will go on, as per Entertainment Tonight.
"The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," Harrison began. He added, "It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."
From that, it sounds as if the show might continue filming — and maybe even make it to air this summer. (Bachelor In Paradise usually airs in July and August.) Based on what a contestant anonymously told People, the people involved are upset that production halted in the first place.
"People had planned their lives around this. Contestants quit their jobs for this. We all had to step away from our real lives for three weeks," the source said.
When the news first broke of the production freeze, Reality Steve reported that the contestants were flown to Houston, Texas. Whether or not they were then sent home is unclear, although some that were previously affiliated with the show have started posting on social media again. (During filming, contestants are not allowed to use their phones, and do not post on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.) Kristina Schulman, who was on the initial cast list for this season, shared a photo Monday night, though she didn't comment on the developing Bachelor In Paradise scandal.
Similarly, contestant Whitney Franway, who was not on the announced cast list but appeared in an Instagram with the entire cast at the Puerto Vallarta airport, attended the NBA finals game Monday night with none other than Rachel Lindsay.
It would seem that most of the Bachelor In Paradise contestants are back to their daily routines. This does not, however, mean they won't return to Mexico to resume shooting, provided the current situation comes to a "quick resolution," as per Chris Harrison.
With Bachelor Nation, one never knows.
