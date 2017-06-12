With One Little Like, Bella Hadid Just Caught The Attention Of Every Selenator

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are adorably obsessed with each other and fully in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. The two music superstars have been made it quite clear on social media that they are in love/lust/something like it and it's very cute to witness. And among those witnessing this public love fest is Bella Hadid, The Weeknd's ex. The two split in November 2016, and by early January Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted canoodling outside a hip Los Angeles restaurant. In the following weeks, The Weeknd and Hadid unfollowed each other on social media.
But now, eight months into their uncoupling, Hadid is linked once again to her ex's name because of one little 'Like.' The 20-year-old model liked a photo on The Shade Room which featured The Weeknd's Forbes cover. The singer had posted a copy of the cover himself with the caption "Homeless to Forbes list," but since Hadid doesn't follow him, seeing his image on TSR was likely the first time she came across it.
In an interview with Teen Vogue following the split, Hadid said that she would always love her ex, and that she didn't want to burn any bridges the two had built together. Basically, Hadid really does 'like' that The Weeknd is being honored by Forbes for his accomplishments. But the Selenators are a little weirded out by the affection, and called her out on it. Within hours, Hadid un-liked the photo, but not without everyone noticing it first, as Elle points out.
It's safe to say the 'Like' was innocent enough, even if it didn't last too long.
