If you didn’t spend the weekend catching up on the new season of Orange is the New Black, I’m not exactly sure where your priorities are. The fifth season of the acclaimed series only covers three days of action, but it’s no less impactful than previous seasons. In fact, this might be the most action-packed season the show has seen. The inmates have taken over Litchfield and started a full-fledged riot in protest of the inhumane treatment they experienced from the new group of guards brought on in season 4.
The diverse ensemble of characters that we have come to love over the past few years are delivering some of the most memorable and heart-wrenching scenes yet in this season. What’s more, OITNB did not skimp on the backstories and other plot lines outside of the prison that add so much dimension to the show. I’m already anticipating the cast taking home some trophies come awards season.
OITNB has mastered the art of telling human stories that certainly reach beyond the bunks of jail. I’ve rounded up five of the most powerful and heartbreaking — it ain’t always pretty — scenes from the new season. Get your tissue ready.