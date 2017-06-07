The only person who can talk her down is June — it's interesting that in a real crisis, all pretence of Gilead is dropped. No one steps forward to police June as she steps out of character and tells Janine that all of this will end, and they'll go out drinking. This is what she needs to hear to hand over the child — and that's all that matters. For a second, June is tempted to join her, but she can't. She has her daughter, and Janine must save hers. "You have to give her the chance to grow up," she says. Janine and June may not always have seen eye to eye (I apologise for this distasteful pun), but in this moment, they're linked by fate and by friendship.