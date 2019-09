Luke and June are driving through Boston , with Hannah sedated in the backseat. Under the guise of a casual breakfast outing, they are attempting to escape. This is early days, yet. The streets are lined with Guardians holding machine guns, but people still seem to be doing their thing, walking around in civilian clothing. There are no pairs of Handmaids, no tell-tale white wings in sight. Through their conversation, we learn Moira has already left, to cross the Canadian border on foot. (Since she ends up in the Red Center with June, my guess is she got caught in much the same way as June), while they chose to wait until proper visas came through. (Big mistake. Huge!) All this time, I assumed that June and Luke's mad dash from the Guardians happened on the same day they decided to escape. But I was wrong: The two meet with a man (a friend of June's mother? This is the first mention of her we've had in the show, even though she has a big impact on Offred in Atwood's book), who is tasked with taking them to some sort of safe house, where they'll wait to cross into Canada. There's a catch: In order to get out of the city, the whole family has to squeeze into the trunk. In a typical man move, Luke pigheadedly refuses to give up his photo album, but forgets the extra Benadryl in case Hannah wakes up.