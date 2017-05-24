There was indeed a shot, but it wasn't fatal. The bullet went into Luke's gut, staining his fuzzy knit cardigan blood red. (Of course Luke is a cardigan guy.) He wakes up in an ambulance, but it's icy and the vehicle crashes. Luke ends up hanging upside down, still strapped to his gurney, and manages to escape with a bag loaded with pain meds. Determined to get back to where he left his wife and child, he goes on his own personal version of The Revenant, braving the elements, and gritting his teeth through his injury. While he does manage to find the car, there's no sign of June, or Hannah. Further along in the woods, Luke finds Hannah's backpack, the contents strewn about, and assumes the worst. (He has no idea.)