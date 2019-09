Down in the dorms, it's almost like old times. Moira tells June about what happened after she got on the train to Boston . Basically, she was almost smuggled out via the Underground FemaleRoad (I love/hate this name), but got caught. It sounds like the Guardians took her to a place much like Ofglen was kept when she got arrested (did Moira receive the same harsh sentence?) and gave her a choice: The colonies or Jezebel's. (Some quick Bible context: In the Old Testament, Jezebel was a queen who tempted her husband Ahab into worshiping deities other than God. For her crimes, she was eventually sentenced to death, thrown out of a window, and her body left to be eaten by wild dogs. Her love for makeup and clothes has been linked with the idea of temptation and false idols, and thus the link to sex, drugs and excess, things Gilead considers dangerous distractions to the faithful.)