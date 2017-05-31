Turns out Nick was basically the living embodiment of what liberals think a Trump voter looks like. The steel factory where his family worked has closed, and he's had trouble holding down a job because of his brother, who has lately taken to drowning his sorrows in Jim Beam. (I was almost waiting for someone to jump out and shout "MAGA!"). This leads him to seek help at his local unemployment office, where he gets into a fight, because that's what Nick does. But the counselor is a nice guy, and offers to buy Nick a cup of coffee. He's part of a group that "wants to set things right, clean up this country," you see, and they could use a man like him. Welcome to the Sons of Jacob, Nick.