As a way to make Khloe forget about his apparent long-held attraction to one of his older sisters, Rob brings up a different head scratcher of a sex story. "Oh, I thought you were talking about the girl that pulled up to your house and she was, like butt naked, and then I went upstairs, had sex with her, and she perioded all over the bed," he word vomits at Koko. The reason this story is terrible isn’t because a woman had sex on her period — you go, girl! Whoever you are! — it’s terrible because of how immature Rob sounds. First of all, "perioded," Rob? You’re a grown man with a daughter and that’s how you talk about a totally normal and necessary human function? Secondly, it sure sounds like Rob is dragging a girl for having sex with him. Because that’s not misogynistic or anything.