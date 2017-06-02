I've been begging my friends to watch Six Feet Under for years, but have found that a grim HBO drama about a family who runs a funeral home is a tough sell. "Wait," I say, "The Fisher family will become your family! The last episode of Six Feet Under is the single best episode on TV!" Despite my overzealous pleas, my friends continue to professionally ignore me.
I know I'm not the only person who's been promoting their favorite TV show to friends, family, and people on the bathroom line for years. Though everyone watches Game of Thrones, sometimes, we need help parsing through the modern era's gloriously oversaturated landscape of quality TV. As a character on the most recent season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt says, "You know you're in a golden age of television when you take a show like The Americans for granted." It's time to listen to the overenthusiastic among us.
So, I've enlisted the help of my Refinery29 colleagues — all of whom have phenomenal, distinct taste — as tour guides through this golden age of TV. Here are the shows we've been shouting from the rooftops for years.