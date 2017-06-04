Kendall Jenner is airing her frustrations with Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn discusses her journey from an Olympic athlete to being a husband and father, all while knowing deep down that she is a transgender woman. The book has led to a huge rift between Caitlyn, Kris, and the rest of the Kardashians, with Kylie and Kendall Jenner caught in the middle. In a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see the extent of that frustration when Kendall talks to Kris about what they both feel are lies printed about the family, in the book.
Advertisement
Kendall begins by explaining that she spoke with Kim about the book, and doesn't even believe the lies are purposeful. She says "I really think that's just what [Caitlyn] thinks happened." Kris makes an excellent point when she says "it could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way. Talk about your journey and keep it to that."
The biggest sticking point for the family seems to be discussion of Kris and Caitlyn's marriage in the book. Kris feels that the book makes her look like "such a bad person" and that Caitlyn focused only on the negative aspects of their marriage. Looking ahead, Kris notes that their "grandchildren are going to read a story that is a fabrication." In addition, Caitlyn is also badmouthing the Kardashians, who are the stepchildren that she raised. Kendall expresses her disappointment, raising her hands and exclaiming "it makes no sense, that's insane!"
We talked about why Kendall has every right to share her hurt recently. It goes so much deeper than just being a television plot device. It's extremely uncouth of Caitlyn to smear her family in her new book when Kris and the Kardashians are not just extraneous celebrity beings — they are her family, her ex-wife and mother of children, and grandchildren. In her rush to capitalise on her story, we wonder if Caitlyn has forgotten to have empathy somewhere along the way.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement