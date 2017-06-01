Nobody likes a spoiler — not even Jennifer Aniston.
Justin Theroux explained that his wife is a big fan of his HBO series, The Leftovers, but she won't help him learn his lines because she'd be privy to the show's plot.
Entertainment Tonight reports that during an appearance on Good Morning America to promote the show's third and final season, Theroux mentioned that he appreciates the support, but understands his wife's reluctance to help him rehearse.
"She wouldn't even run lines with me," Theroux said on the show. "Jennifer does not know what's gonna happen. She's a fan of the show, so she doesn't want any spoilers."
It must take plenty of self-control to have those scripts available to her and not peek, but it's also refreshing to see Aniston's honest and sincere need to keep spoilers away at all costs. If anyone can do it, it's Aniston, who manages to keep a pretty low-key profile while simultaneously being one of the biggest names in Hollywood.
As for Theroux, keeping secrets is no sweat. After three seasons on the series, he's grown accustomed to keeping the plot to himself. With the final episode set to air this weekend, Theroux is getting questions lobbed at him from every angle — and he's not giving up a single detail.
"It's one of those things where we're not allowed to talk about what's going on," he said of the finale. "But I'm very happy with how it ends."
Aniston is sure to be among the Leftovers' loyal fan base tuning in this week. And just like everyone else, she'll be going in not knowing what to expect.
