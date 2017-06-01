R29 Writers' Entertainment & Culture Picks For June

Welcome to June, when the temperature finally reaches double figures and we Brits decide that's warm enough to listen to music outdoors and camp. Yep festival season is upon us. If you're not inclined to wade through muddy fields or pay £6 for a warm Bulmers then allow us to point you towards one of the great films hitting cinemas this month. Or if you're saving up for your summer hols then you can enjoy some of the fab new series starting on Netflix or hit up one of the superb art shows opening. No wellies required.
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Finally Fully Explains All That Kanye Drama
Taylor Swift is giving us the context she says was missing from her 2016 phone call with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian posted it on her Snapchat as a “g