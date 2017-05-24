In the past few months, our site alone has written dozens stories regarding the feud between singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Personally, I have written half a dozen bylines about the Perry versus Swift feud, examining song lyrics that may be shady (first Swift's "Bad Blood", then Perry's "Swish Swish") and figuring out if their exes are picking up pitchforks too (John Mayer, an ex of both, and Calvin Harris, an ex of Swift's who is collaborating with Perry).
And today, May 24, I am publicly announcing that I am done with it. Finished. Fini. Finito. OVER IT.
Advertisement
This is the most manufactured, over done, and simply immature feud. All it's doing is perpetuating the preexisting trend of pitting women against each other, and it's not even for a good reason: it's because of BACKUP DANCERS. I mean, if anything I would like to hear from these backup dancers whose moves have now ignited a multi-year long firestorm in the music industry. Imagine how easy our lives would be without this flimsy feud narrative that Perry is currently latching on to as she promotes her new album?
Are they just so obsessed with seeing their names in headlines that they are willing to drudge up this same stale drama to get the public talking about them? Do their record labels require them to have feuding fan bases to stir up conflict on social media and create a steady buzz of animosity between Swift's Swifties and Perry's Katy Kats?
Perry's latest move is to lob the ball back into Swift's side of the court, to no avail; Swift is currently keeping her mouth shut on the matter, as she has her preferred methods in maintaining her image (by mostly letting other people do the dirty work). However, Perry's approach is the complete opposite. In a recent interview, Perry said, "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it." And in another: "I don’t have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly, I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever." Perry again reflected her more peaceful approach on Twitter, asking her fans to please "operate with kindness."
My katycats if u ❤️me & represent the fandom pls know I only want to operate with kindness. Pls be kind to every1, even when it's difficult.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 24, 2017
Unlike other feuds, like say, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis', Perry and Swift are fighting over nothing tangible — a miscommunication from years ago? Get over it. Their feud is so weak it's starting to crumble, at last. At the end of the day, I hope these two grown women are able to bury the hatchet stat. Otherwise, it'll bury their careers.
Advertisement