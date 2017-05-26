Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In June

Summer officially begins this month, but let's be honest, there's no way we're going to have 30 days of glorious sunshine. And when the famously fickle British weather flips from fit to dismal, Netflix is here to help.
The streaming giant is launching another strong list of titles this month, including a new season of its hit original series Orange Is the New Black. New Netflix shows include Gypsy, a psychological drama starring Naomi Watts, and Glow, a comedy-drama set in the world of women's professional wrestling in the '80s.
Netflix is also adding some excellent films. If you can't resist a Nicholas Sparks weepie, you can watch Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried in Dear John. If you prefer a psychological thriller, Steven Soderbergh's Side Effects starring Rooney Mara, Jude Law, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is a wild ride. And if you like an indie comedy, check out While We're Young, a low-key gem from Frances Ha director Noah Baumbach.
Click through to see every single new title – and its release date – on Netflix this June.