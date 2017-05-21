Since his accident, the subsequent arrest, and court appearance, former Bachelor Chris Soules has been keeping things under the radar. But E! News reports that Soules headed out in his home state of Iowa to run some errands, stopping to take photos with fans that noted that the reality-show alum is in good spirits.
According to E! News, Soules stopped by an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Wednesday. While he was there, Ashley Moore Overton, an employee, asked for a photo, which he happily posed for. A source tells E! that Soules was "friendly and seemed in a good mood." The site adds that Soules spent time speaking to several customers and employees while he was at the store.
Last month, Soules' truck rear-ended a tractor, causing both vehicles to fall into a ditch. Later, 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, the driver of the tractor, was pronounced dead and Soules was formally charged in the incident.
After posting her photo with Soules on Instagram (she added the caption, "My sweet customer today."), Overton says that she the post got inundated with criticism aimed at both her and Soules. She defended herself via a Facebook video, saying that she simply treated him the way she would want to be treated herself.
Soules faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. Initial reports claimed that Soules fled the scene, but his lawyers refuted the story, saying that he called 911 and tried to revive Mosher.
"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," Soules' legal team told E! News. "During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."
