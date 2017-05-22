HBO scattered another few breadcrumbs for eager Game of Thrones fans today. In April we got our first batch of season 7 photos. And on Monday, Entertainment Weekly published seven new photos from the highly anticipated new season, and they're awesome.
There are a handful of behind-the-scenes photos, including Cersei (Lena Headey) sitting on the Iron Throne with brother/lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) at her side; Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) laughing; and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) at Winterfell. But the most telling pictures are the stills.
One shot shows Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) riding her enormous dragon Drogon, who appears to have just smoked a town to ashes. This means that Daenerys make it to dry land, and that she has a battle to wage. It sort of looks like she's in Dorne, but it's hard to tell. One thing that's clear: Drogon has gotten real big. ("The dragons this year are the size of 747s," director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Weekly in March. "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!")
The other most interesting photo is of Arya (Maisie Williams) sitting atop a horse in what looks a hell of a lot like Winterfell. She's also wearing heavy clothes, which suggests she is indeed somewhere up north.
Head over to Entertainment Weekly to see all the photos, and get ready for Game of Thrones season 7 to premiere on July 16.
