What to expect when Beyoncé's expecting? A push party worthy of a queen. It's no surprise to hear that Beyoncé's baby shower was a lavish affair. We know this thanks to all of her friends and family who were nice enough to share photos from the Carter family push party in California.
From Beyoncé's mum Tina Lawson to LaLa Anthony to a newly expecting Serena Williams, the gang was all there ready to celebrate Bey's twins with an impressive spread. According to Elle, Beyoncé's baby shower was also a Destiny's Child reunion. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were both there ready to have a little fun in honour of their bestie's babies.
If you're looking for shots of Beyoncé, though, think again. Her friends were not letting those go public since they know Mama Carter controls her narrative. It's why you need to keep an eye out on Bey's Instagram since she's known to wait a bit before posting photos of big events. Hello, those Mother's Day photos which she dropped days after the big day. Of course, they were worth the wait.
What we may not have to wait too long for are these babies since a push party is a clear sign that they're coming soon. Prepare your guesses for the birth date of Beyoncé babies accordingly.