The goings-on of Agent Cooper are but one seed in the plentiful premiere, though. For starters, it takes us to New York City, which seems a little antithetical to the small-town appeal of Twin Peaks. But New York City here is claustrophobic; we’re hanging out in a nearly empty warehouse with a college student played by Boardwalk Empire’s Ben Rosenfield. He’s nameless for now, but the woman desperately trying to gain his affection is Tracy. The student spends his hours in the warehouse watching a glass box — he’s instructed to let the higher-ups know if he sees anything. This means we will see something in the glass box. (I’ll say it again: We will see something in the glass box. New York City is just as spooky as Twin Peaks.) Tracy brings him coffee and pleads with him to let her inside the warehouse. Only, no one is allowed inside.